ISPs challenged to share responsibility on cutting off malicious traffic

Security minded ISPs should share the responsibility for protecting against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and cyber threats by mitigating obvious attack traffic before it reaches their corporate customers networks.

One of the greatest security risks companies face is connecting their essential business infrastructures and applications to raw, unsecured internet feeds. Even with traditional technologies and solutions in place, companies are still at risk from malicious traffic delivered by their ISPs. Technology exists to remove many known threats while they are still in transit, unfortunately, most ISPs have business models based on the volume of bandwidth they deliver rather than its quality or security. As a result, enterprises are left with no choice but to fend for themselves. In fact, most ISPs are still delivering Heartbleed-related requests and NTP amplification attacks to corporate networks, undermining their customers ongoing efforts to remediate and defend against these very same threats.

According to Ashley Stephenson, CEO, Corero Network Security, the recent Heartbleed (OpenSSL) cyber threat and Network Time Protocol (NTP) DDoS attacks are just two examples where pervasive internet technologies were hijacked for nefarious goals. These attacks are most certainly just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ever-present threat of damaging internet exploits. Ubiquitous-access and Net-neutrality do not constitute a justification for not discriminating between good and bad traffic.

Coreco has recently introduced its SmartWall Threat Defense System (TDS) that enables service providers of all types to deliver always on threat protection and visibility as a security service to their customers. This is a critical next step for service providers to regain control of their networks from the cyber criminals who seek to exploit them. Enterprise customers will benefit from having malicious traffic intercepted before it hits their important online infrastructure, leaving them free to focus on delivering innovative and profitable new services to their customers.

Corero products and services provide online enterprises, service providers, hosting providers and managed security service providers with an additional layer of security capable of inspecting internet traffic and enforcing access and monitoring policies designed to match the needs of the protected business.

