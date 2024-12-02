iSignthis, Worldline partner to deliver Paydentity services across EU

Thus, the agreement allows the subsidiary company to provide ecommerce merchants Paydentity’s functionalities integrated with the acquiring services of Worldline via ISXPay. The solution addresses due diligence, monitoring and authentication requirements of the 4th Anti Money Laundering Directive (4AMLD) and Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2).

Worldline is a large pan European card acquirer and e-payment services company. The company complements iSignthis’ agreement with the National Australia Bank, as ISXPay can offer high value/high volume card processing across these two major markets, which are particularly dominant for gaming and FX.

iSignthis provides payments and identity services for regulated and ecommerce merchants in the European and Australian markets, offering the full suite of acquiring, identity verification and payment authentication. All of the company’s merchants have access to JCB acceptance, as well as to alternative payment methods, which includes Klarna Group’s “Sofort”.