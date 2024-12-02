iSignthis to provide KYC/AML services to Pepperstone

Paydentity is an automated identity and payments platform, incorporating real-time remote verification of end users domiciled in any FATF or equivalent jurisdiction, leveraging verification of ‘bank verified’ payment instruments to establish identity.

The solution incorporates cascading KYC, which supplements UK residents data supplied by credit reference agencies, electoral roll and government public access data, with Paydentity data.

iSignthis to will announce integration and go live dates once they have been agreed with Pepperstone.

iSignthis is a company specialised in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication. For more information about iSignthis, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

Pepperstone Group is an execution-only forex and CFD broker that provides trading solutions, assisting retail and institutional investors in using forex and other instruments as an asset and part of their investment objectives.