iSignthis to provide KYC services to Bitcoin company Coinify

Under the agreement, iSignthis’ Digital KYC services, Evidence of Identity (EOI), and Strong

Customer Authentication (SCA) services will be made available to all Coinify users from January 2016. Coinify will also be able to take advantage of card acceptance and processing via iSignthis.

iSignthis is a non-intrusive payment and identification authentication service. Any transaction from any card can be authenticated at checkout to safeguard against online fraud and ensure anti-money laundering regulation compliance.

Coinify drives mainstream adoption of digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, for merchants and consumers. Merchants benefit from Coinify’s Payment Service (PSP), enabling settlements in a fraud-free and chargeback-free Bitcoin payment environment, while consumers get access to secure, one-click payments that reveal no sensitive information.