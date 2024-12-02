iSignthis to provide IronFX with its Paydentity services

The iSignthis system will support the current IronFX system by providing a complete identity and payments solution in one package, which includes Digital KYC, Strong Customer Authentication, Fraud Prevention, Payment Gateway and Card Tokenisation

IronFX will be able to authenticate all online transactions via iSignthis with the additional features of transaction monitoring, threshold management and advance reporting. iSignthis will also provide IronFX with compliance to the EU’s 4th Anti-Money Laundering Directive and Payment Service Directive 2.

IronFX is a foreign exchange trading company with 10 trading platforms, over 200 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities, serving retail and institutional customers

iSignthis is a company specialised in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.