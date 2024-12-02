iSignthis to integrate Digital KYC service with Ixaris

iSignthis will integrate its Digital Know Your Customer (KYC) service in the coming months to provide Ixaris with remote identity verification and compliance to the EU’s 4th AML Directive.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations require not only the end consumer to be identified, but also the directors, ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) and key controllers of entities that act in the delivery chain of AML regulated services.

Ixaris has contracted with iSignthis for the provision of identity verification services of directors, UBOs and key controllers associated with its partners with a fee payable to iSignthis for each identity verified. The verification of customers being issued with Ixaris cards is not within the current scope of the agreement.

iSignthis is a company specialised in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.

Ixaris is a global payment expert providing payments entrepreneurs and innovators and financial institutions with payment solutions.