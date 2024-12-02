iSignthis raises USD 3.1 mln in prospectus offer

The company is in the process of finalising the ASX re-compliance including issuing the offer shares and completing the iSignthis acquisition and issue of shares to the vendor.

Online identification and payment authentication provider iSignthis has been granted US, European, South African and Australian patents that boost online payment security, internet identity, e-mandates and e-contract validation services. Patents are pending in several other key jurisdictions, including China, Hong Kong, Canada, Brazil and India.

iSignthis is a provider of payment authentication and e-identity solutions.