iSignthis provides KYC services to Clearhaus merchants in Europe

Under the agreement, iSignthis’ Digital KYC services, Evidence of Identity (EOI), and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) will be made available to merchants whose payments are processed by iSignthis and acquired by Clearhaus by early 2016.

Authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, and principal Visa and MasterCard member, Clearhaus is a payment and card acquiring institution focussed on providing card acceptance and payment solutions to online merchants across Europe.

iSignthis is a non-intrusive payment and identification authentication service. Any transaction from any card can be authenticated at checkout to safeguard against online fraud and ensure anti-money laundering regulation compliance.

