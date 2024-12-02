iSignthis Paydentity deployed to XM.com for Chinese eKYC

iSignthis has provided electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) services to XM since beginning of March. The company is now identifying Chinese, as well as UK and EU based customers, on behalf of various XM trading entities, to meet AML/CFT Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Paydentity service is a back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve. With this service, iSignthis can provide a basis for EDD KYC compliance and provide acquirers with the card scheme mandated compelling evidence to defend against chargebacks.