iSignthis partners TRADOLOGIC to provide Digital KYC solution

TRADOLOGIC will be able to offer its new and existing clients a secure, automated Digital KYC solution from iSignthis. The KYC solution will extend the reach of TRADOLOGIC’s clients, who will be able to onboard within minutes any of the world’s 3.5 billion financially included persons via iSignthis.

TRADOLOGIC will be able to provide online financial trading and gaming industries with a compliant solution that not only meets the 4th AML Directive and PSD2 but also optimises customer experience to meet AML/CTF requirements.

The iSignthis Digital KYC service aligns with Tradologic providing the trading industry with the platform required to commence trading in binary options. iSignthis now fits within that model in providing Digital KYC and on boarding solutions to their customer base.

iSignthis is a company specialized in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.