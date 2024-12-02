iSignthis partners iFOREX to pilot and optimize ISX Digital KYC service

The aim of the two-month pilot is to optimize the iSignthis service and to demonstrate compliance to the requirements of CySEC and the EU’s 4th AML Directive (4AMLD). The iSignthis service opens up the potential customer market for iFOREX to any of the world’s 3.5 billion financially included persons.

The iSignthis service will be able to onboard customers who elect to pay by credit card to iFOREX within minutes.

iFOREX is an online trading platforms in the industry. Their online trading platform can be accessed from mobiles, laptops and tablets which has enabled users to trade whenever they choose, whilst also receiving instant support when needed.

iSignthis is a company specialized in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.