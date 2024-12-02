iSignthis joins the OIX to build trust in exchanging online identity credentials

OIX is building an underlying system of protocols and processes so that identity service providers and relying parties can interact within trusted frameworks. OIX follows an open market model to provide the trust framework and OIXnet listing services to deliver the levels of identity assurance and protection needed by private industry and public/governmental institutions worldwide. OIX is an international organization based in the US, initially developed in response to the White House’s National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC).

iSignthis is a provider of payment authentication and e-identity solutions. iSignthis patent applications are pending/granted in Africa, Australia, Asia, Americas, Europe and Oceania.

In recent news, iSignthis has inked a contract with Assurity Trusted Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore, to allow iSignthis to access Assurity’s two factor authentication (2FA) services.