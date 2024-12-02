iSignthis introduces KYC service with Yeepay

The integration and access agreements between Yeepay and iSignthis will allow customer’s holding private accounts at the banks and service providers to take advantage of the new service, which includes being able to transfer funds out of China.

The iSignthis integration layers AML/CTF KYC customer due diligence onto the Yeepay service, which in turn provides a compliance solution for merchants located outside of China seeking to transact with Chinese customers. New or existing merchants with a Yeepay account may take advantage of the converged iSignthis ‘paydentity’ service by integrating directly to iSignthis API.

Typical payment applications may include Travel, eCommerce or Foreign Exchange, with iSignthis now ready to commence marketing the service to prospective travel customers.

iSignthis is an Australia-based company dealing with digital AML/CTF KYC identity proofing. The company uses electronic verification to converge remote payment authentication and KYC identification.