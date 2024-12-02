iSignthis integrates UBO KYC solution with Web Shield

The 4th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (4AMLD) now includes a requirement to verify UBO’s and PSC’s typically after they have been identified as being associated with an entity by Web shield or other means. This is a new requirement that incorporates AML regulated sector businesses including marketplaces, trading sites, payment service providers, acquiring banks, and law and audit companies.

The InvestiGate platform currently identifies the natural person, but does not incorporate KYC services that can verify the individual natural persons who comprise the Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBO), Persons of Significant Control (PSC) or directors of the entities being subjected to due diligence by its customers. iSignthis integration to Web Shield’s platform will allow InvestiGate customers to also benefit from the Paydentity KYC Solution.

Web Shield provides tools that protect your businesses from merchants involved in illegal or non-compliant activities.

iSignthis is a company specialised in online verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.