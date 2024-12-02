iSignthis integrates Paydentity with Omnislots for KYC compliance

Dialinvest specialises in online slots and has over 1000 slots in their game portfolio and it is incorporated, licensed and regulated by the Government of Curaçao under the gaming license number 8048/JAZ. The company has operated online casino sites since 2003, and has over 200,000 registered players across its sites, including www.omnislots.com.

iSignthis will shortly be providing the gaming company with its full range of Paydentity services, including Digital KYC, Strong Customer Authentication, Fraud Prevention, Payment Gateway and Card Tokenisation. iSignthis is a company specialised in online verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication. For more information about iSignthis, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.