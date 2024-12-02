iSignthis enables KYC service for Isle of Mans regulated sector

The company’s digital KYC process is suited to the Manx AML regulations for both the financial and gambling sectors. This is consistent with the Isle of Man being one of the first jurisdictions in the world to introduce legislation specifically designed to benefit gambling and e-gaming companies whilst fully protecting customers.

iSignthis converges remote payment authentication and KYC identification, to deliver automated customer on-boarding with global reach. Any transaction from any card or electronic payment instrument can be authenticated at checkout to safeguard against online fraud, whilst assisting with anti-money laundering regulation compliance.