iSignthis Digital KYC service powers Calforex

Both exchanges will be using Paydentity, a digital KYC (Know Your Customer) solution from iSighthis, to support existing processes and verify the identity of end users using their platform. The ervice will allow GoInterpay to verify the identity of key controllers, ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) and directors in the business. The service is set to go live in the 4th quarter of the 2017 Australian financial year.

Calforex provides foreign exchange cash, bank note, wire, and EFT services to individuals, financial institutions, importer/exporters, and law companies in Canada. Its subsidiary, GoInterpay is a global payments provider built solely for retailers.

Together with its subsidiary, the exchange has over 500,000 end users, key controllers, UBOs and directors.