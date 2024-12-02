iSignthis deploys its Payidentity service to Borgun

iSignthis will be providing Borgun with our Paydentity Console merchant UBO and Person of Significant Control (PSC) verification service to verify the identity of merchants key controllers, directors and Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs).

A merchant will have at least one person to be verified, with an estimated average of 2-3 UBOs and PSCs. The Paydentity Console service standard rate is circa EUR 25/person, with Borgun having been discounted.

iSignthis is a company specialised in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication. For more information about iSignthis, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.