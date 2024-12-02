iSignthis completes USD 10.45 mln funding round

The company will issue almost 26.13 million fully paid ordinary shares under the Placement to institutional investors.

According to John Karantzis, Managing Director of iSignthis, the funding will be used to expand in further markets with a particular emphasis on acquiring new customers.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations. Our reach extends to over 200 countries and more than 3Bn persons, coinciding with persons who have access to the internet and electronic payment facilities.

