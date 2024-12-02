iSignthis and TikForce enter agreement for identity services

Together with iSignthis, Tik.me will be able to verify the identity of workers across the globe, regardless of country in which they are domiciled. The Tik.me application offers a verified workforce marketplace for guaranteeing skills, credentials and compliance, on behalf of both employers and employees. Domestically, iSignthis now offers Tikforce an automated, digital complimentary alternative to the ‘over the counter’ manual service from Australia Post, per the Identity Services Agreement.

iSignthis is a non-intrusive payment and identification authentication service. Any transaction from any card can be authenticated at checkout to safeguard against online fraud and ensure anti-money laundering regulation compliance.

TikForce has developed the TikForce Platform, which enables employers, or other organisations seeking to engage workers, the ability to confirm the identity of those workers, and review their credentials and qualifications, thereby facilitating compliance for both workers and organisations seeking to engage those workers.