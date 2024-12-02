iSignthis and The Flying Merchant mitigate payment risk for businesses

As per the agreement, TFM will address anti-money laundering (AML) requirements with the digital eKYC solution offered by iSignthis.

High-risk merchants tend to face challenges when seeking payment solutions including significantly higher rates for processing, delayed payments and implementation of rolling reserve funds. TFM addresses these challenges with a holistic service encompassing payment processing, access to a top tier acquiring network and other added value merchant services.

The Flying Merchant has technical connections to international acquiring banks, local card systems and popular alternative payment methods. The platform supports over 80 different payment methods across all environments including mPOS, POS, API, MOTO, ecommerce and m-commerce.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations.