iSignthis and CrownBet team up for EOI and SCA services

As per the agreement, iSignthis will provide full KYC (Know Your Customer) services to CrownBet, allowing it to remotely on-board domestic and international customers, to assist with satisfying its regulatory Anti Money Laundering requirements.

CrownBet is an online bookmaker in Australia, and is the only Australian owned online bookmaker of significant scale operating in Australia. CrownBet is the exclusive wagering partner of the Australian Football League.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations.