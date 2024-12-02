Global software developer for capital markets Devexperts has partnered with iSAM Securities to integrate the latter’s risk management software, Radar, with its multi-asset trading platform, DXtrade.

Considering the critical need for brokers to have a comprehensive view of their risk, Devexperts and iSAM Securities aim to deliver solutions that enable them to manage sharp flow and improve their B-Book.

Devexperts and iSAM Securities’ offering for brokers

As a risk management tool, iSAM Securities Radar enables clients to manage trading activity in real-time through intraday monitoring of book performance and profitability. The platform-agnostic product focuses on consolidating exposure across multiple servers and trading platforms to offer brokers the ability to maintain an accurate view of their exposure across A-Book and B-Book, and LP accounts.

By integrating DXtrade and iSAM Securities Radar, brokers and other financial institutions are set to be able to benefit from tools that allow them to identify sharp flow and scale their profits. Additionally, institutions licensing DXtrade can access a suite of features to support them in managing risk across diverse products and portfolios while also recognising opportunities to increase profitability.

Furthermore, among the upcoming capabilities, Radar’s aftermath analysis offers a detailed investigation of trade profitability across pre- and post-execution periods. Brokers are set to be able to augment liquidity management and recognise arbitrage while also categorising clients through automatic routing recommendations based on a custom risk score modelled against their risk threshold. When it comes to DXtrade, which can be accessed off-the-shelf in a partly or fully customisable form, the solution equips brokers and other financial institutions with a flexible interface, allowing direct client support, real-time exposure management, and dealing settings configuration for client groups and instruments. Commenting on the move, representatives from Devexperts emphasised that, with this collaboration, their company can deliver iSAM Securities’ risk management capabilities directly via DXtrade, supporting brokers and other financial entities to effectively manage risk and identify actionable opportunities to improve performance and profitability.