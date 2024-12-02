IRS warns tax professionals of phishing scam

The e-mail asks tax professionals to update their IRS e-services portal information and Electronic Filing Identification Numbers, or EFINs. The links provided in the bogus e-mail to access IRS e-services appear to be a phishing scheme designed to capture your username and password.

However, the e-mail was not generated by the IRS e-services program. The IRS warned tax professionals to disregard the e-mail and not to click on the links provided.

The IRS noted that it generally does not initiate contact with taxpayers by e-mail to request personal or financial information. This includes any type of electronic communication, such as text messages and social media channels.

The IRS pointed out that it has strengthened the protections in its processing systems this filing season to protect taxpayers and said it continues to make progress in stopping identity theft and other fraudulent refunds.