IRS unveils cyber attackers attempts to access taxpayer data

The tax agency said 295,000 taxpayer transcripts were also targeted but access was not successful.

The agency said in May 2015 that the tax return information of about 114,000 US taxpayers had been illegally accessed by cyber criminals over the preceding four months, with another 111,000 unsuccessful attempts made.

The IRS then revealed in August 2015 a new review had identified 220,000 additional incidents where data was breached and another 170,000 suspected failed attempts to gain access to taxpayer data.

From February to May, attackers had sought to gain access to personal tax information through the agencys Get Transcript online application, which calls up information from previous returns, the tax collection agency said in May 2015.

The nine-month long review, which looked into incidents dating back to the launch of the Get Transcript application in January 2014 through May 2015, was conducted by Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the IRS said on Friday.