IRS sued over social security numbers data breach

Hackers reportedly stole personal data including social security numbers and accessed completed tax returns. The hackers were then able to use the information to file for bogus tax refunds, resulting in criminals obtaining USD 50 million in federal funds. Although the IRS originally said that the data breach affected 104,000 people, it revised that number this week to 330,000 people.

The IRS declined to comment on the lawsuit to Bloomberg News, but sent a statement saying that it is notifying taxpayers who may have been impacted by the breach.