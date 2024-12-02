Irish companies register increase in data breaches and hacking attacks

The research, which was conducted by Fresh Perspectives on behalf of the Irish Computer Society shows that data breaches, including employee mishaps and hacking attacks, have risen in 2014 among Irish companies.

Findings indicate almost one in five Irish companies saying that they were the victim of some kind of malicious external attack. The report also shows that one in three Irish companies has no corporate data breach policy and that almost half are poorly trained for data breaches.

Only two in five Irish companies have any internal sanctions for non-compliance with data protection rules. And most Irish companies have no guidelines on transferring data outside the country, despite a majority engaging in such transfers.

Hackers are the next biggest worry (14%) while staff losing unsecured phones, laptops or USB keys comes third (12%). But companies have become far less worried about malicious employees, with just 2% of respondents saying that such people were a primary threat to compromising their company’s data privacy.

Finally, almost two-thirds (61%) say that formal training and awareness programs are the best way to improve observance of best practice in the area, with just 2% saying that more punitive measures for breaches were the answer.