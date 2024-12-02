Iris Analytics selected by Tinkoff Bank for fraud prevention

The solution will become the bank’s central fraud prevention system for all payment channels. This includes acquiring, issuing, e-wallet, and online banking.

IRIS puts Tinkoff Bank into the position of detecting fraud patterns that involve multiple payment channels in real-time. These types of fraud attacks typically involve losses and can only be identified by profiling all payment and non-monetary transactions of account holders and merchants.

Tinkoff Bank is a provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform.

IRIS Analytics provides technology and consultancy services to the payments industry to beat electronic payment fraud. It develops and markets the IRIS fraud prevention platform which powers fraud scoring across the full range of electronic payment channels, including credit, debit, prepaid, online and mobile. IRIS enables payment processors, switches, payment service providers and issuers across the world to analyse and respond to fraud patterns.