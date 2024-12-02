IRIS Analytics enables Cartes Bancaires payment security

The partnership will see to the deployment of a network-based transaction scoring system that tightens security for more than 75% of French payment cards. The product has been supplied and configured by IRIS Analytics for SER2S to address new fraud patterns and schemes that are difficult to detect with the deployment of traditional fraud prevention measures.

The adoption of IRIS comes as accelerating card transaction rates in the French economy make room for evolving fraud attacks. The IRIS system has been operational since April 2014.