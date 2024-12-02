Ireland: 13% of internet users have experienced online fraud

A Eurobarometer research reveals that nearly a third of Irish respondents said they have discovered malicious software on their device, but just over half of them have installed anti-virus software. This compares with an EU average of 61% who have taken this precaution. Findings also reveal that 40% of Irish internet users have received e-mails or phone calls trying to get access to their personal details.

About 9% of Irish internet users say that they have experienced or been a victim of identity theft, above the EU average of 7%. Experience of identity theft was highest in Romania and Hungary (both 11%) and lowest in Bulgaria and the Netherlands (both 3%). Also, 16% of Irish respondents said they have had experience of their social media or e-mail account being hacked.

The overall EU-wide survey saw a total of 67% saying they worried about information not being safely held by public authorities, while 73% said they were concerned over website security. Approximately 2 in 3 internet users in the EU said they were concerned about experiencing identity theft (68%) and about discovering malicious software on their device (66%).

More than half are concerned about being the victim of bank card or online banking fraud (63%); having their social media or e-mail account hacked (60%); scam emails or phone calls (57%) or online fraud (56%).