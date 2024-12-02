Irdeto secures HorizonSAT and GOBX premium content

The software’s company solution, Irdeto FlexiCore will enable HorizonSAT to launch and deliver new pay TV services to the Filipino population in the MENA region, as well as Irdeto’s Cloaked CA securing GOBX premium content delivery for MENA consumers, including over 40 HD channels and exclusive HD entertainment channels.

For more information about Irdeto, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.