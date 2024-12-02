Irdeto, Rogue Wave Software to help FIs to comply with PSD2 requirements

The partnership provides a solution to secure open APIs, combining products that offer protection from the API gateway through to the end user’s device or application, against a wide variety of attacks, including Denial of Service (DoS), SQL Injections (SQLi), Man-in-the-Middle (MitM) attacks, malware injections and more.

In addition to providing end-to-end protection, the partnership also helps banks and PSPs comply with PSD2’s Access to Account (XS2A) and Common and Secure Communication (CSC) requirements.

Irdeto is specialised in digital platform and application security, providing software security technology and cyber services. For more information about Irdeto, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.

Rogue Wave Software is an independent provider of cross-platform software development tools, components, and platforms.