Ipsidy, Wipro join forces to combat identity fraud and deliver FIDO2 passwordless login

As per the agreement, the aim of both companies is to offer innovative identity solutions to address the expanding demand for building trust and identity certainty in today’s online, digital world. Wipro intends to offer Ipsidy’s facial biometric identity solutions, Proof™, and Verified™, to provide identity assurance throughout the digital transformation journey.

Proof™ by Ipsidy offers facial biometric identity verification utilising trusted government-issued credentials and databases to help eliminate identity fraud during remote user and customer onboarding. Verified™ Essential is offered through Ipsidy’s partnership with LoginID, and it delivers a FIDO2 strong authentication and Passwordless access solution that automatically creates a digital chain of trust between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices.