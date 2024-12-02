Ipsidy upgrades its facial recognition products with web browser app support





Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform uses a seamless web interface to provide facial biometric identity services, without additional steps such as downloading a mobile application. Through a desktop web-browser or a link sent via SMS to their mobile devices, users can provide a selfie to confirm identity online.

In addition, the security and trust features embedded in the mobile application and SDK are transferred to the web browser solution for a frictionless experience. These features include upgraded image quality, selfie liveness detection, and anti-spoofing to facilitate online financial application and enrolment, student onboarding, access verification, and sale of age-restricted products.

The web-browser application is also available for Verified which provides mobile multi-factor authentication. Combining Proof and liveness detection, Verified conducts a biometric audit of consent and identity verification across online transactions, funds transfers, account changes or customer support activity.