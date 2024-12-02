Ipsidy, PharmacyID work together for an identity verification solution in Australia





PharmacyID is accredited by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) to provide Police background check services and the Department of Home Affairs, Document Verification Service (DVS). The company seeks to facilitate its current customer identity verification processes by combining Ipsidy’s trusted facial biometric, digital onboarding capabilities with their existing in-person verification of identity, Street Insider reveals.

PharmacyID’s aim is to ensure Australian organisations, businesses, and individuals are protected from the growing threat of identity fraud, by providing trusted face to face verification of identity with original documents, through its network of local pharmacies. The combined solution is meant for the public and private sector markets that need to prevent the prevalent ID fraud.

Under the agreement, PharmacyID will integrate with Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform to add Ipsidy’s mobile biometric identity services to their platform. As such, Proof by Ipsidy combined with the PharmacyID network will deliver a state-of-the-art facial biometric and document verification solution that will facilitate the in-person identity verification services currently offered. In addition, the new service offers remote identity data capture, biometric matching, and in-person validation by accredited pharmacy network personnel. A fully remote identity verification solutions for businesses will be offered, and it will not require the in-person validation of the highest assurance level. Ecommerce businesses, such as ride-sharing applications, delivery, dating, and other online services who want to check the identity of their marketplace vendors and consumers, can use Ipsidy’s fully remote Proof service, as offered by PharmacyID to be sure who their customers are.