Ipsidy partners with IECISA for mobile facial biometric identity solutions





IECISA is a technology consultant specialised in delivering digital solutions and value-added services to digitally transform companies and public entities through technological innovation.

In the Peruvian region, almost 60% of the population have access to the internet, thus digital transformation efforts are expanding rapidly across the financial services, ecommerce, telecom, healthcare, and public sector markets. With an increase in remote interactions, the risk of cybercrime and identity fraud has grown, which accelerated the need for secure digital tools to help enterprises seamlessly verify identity across the customer engagement.

To meet that demand, IECISA Perú will add Ipsidy’s RENIEC-connected IDaaS platform and innovative mobile facial biometric solutions to its product suite. Proof by Ipsidy offers a seamless identification experience for remote customer and employee onboarding with quick mobile identity document capture, liveness confirmation, and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo. In addition, Proof confirms the rightful owner of a credential is present by validating the biometric identity against RENIEC’s own national records. For KYC processes, new customer account openings, and employee onboarding, the solution helps financial institutions, telco’s, money transmitters, medical providers, and other businesses and government agencies to replace existing manual and in-person identification processes.

Moreover, in order to combat identity fraud during valued digital transactions, Verified by Ipsidy provides a mobile multi-factor authentication solution, rooted to the trusted identity sources obtained during the Proof process. These solutions will help IECISA’s clients and their users to enjoy a seamless identity service that offers identity assurance and establishes mutual trust between all parties.