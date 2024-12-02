Ipsidy expands its IDaaS services to include AuthentifID

To counter potential identity and financial fraud, FIDO2 enables secure logins to websites and applications via on-device PINs or biometrics. With strong cryptographic security, FIDO2 authentication protects networks and their users from all forms of password theft, phishing, and replay attacks.

AuthentifID incorporates Proof, the Ipsidy mobile biometric identity verification service that scans an identity document and automatically matches the selfie to the document photo. The combined solution is developed in partnership with LoginID, and it aims to establish a digital chain of trust between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices.