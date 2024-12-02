iProov's Dynamic Liveness solution earns FIDO Certification

The FIDO Alliance is an industry association focused on reducing the reliance on passwords, and its certification programme evaluates the performance and usability of remote identity verification systems based on facial biometrics. In testing conducted by Ingenium Biometrics, a FIDO face verification accredited lab, iProov's Dynamic Liveness underwent more than 10,000 tests. The system demonstrated no successful attacks, achieving a 0% Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) and a 0.14% False Reject Rate (FRR), setting a new standard for accuracy and reliability.

Digital identity verification has grown significantly in recent years, and Juniper Research projects over 70 billion digital identity checks in 2024, driven by digital transformation moving services online and increasing the importance of establishing user trust. The new FIDO certification programme helps organisations choose effective biometric identity verification solutions, ensuring secure and equitable access to digital services.

Perspectives from partners and industry experts

In the company press release, officials from iProov highlighted that the certification allows governments and enterprises to confidently procure biometric systems with verified presentation attack defences.

Representatives from FIDO Alliance emphasised that the face verification certification programme addresses the importance of secure onboarding, enrollment, and account recovery, aiming to reduce reliance on passwords and enhance ecosystem trust.

Officials from Ping Identity chimed in and noted that the FIDO certification of iProov’s Dynamic Liveness solution strengthens the approach to facial verification and enhances Ping Identity's offerings. Moreover, representatives from Authsignal, remarked on the continued partnership with iProov, highlighting the integration of the newly certified solution with Authsignal's authentication tools to address evolving security threats.

