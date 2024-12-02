iProov updates facial recognition solution for customer onboarding

This updated version eliminates the need for the user to download an app to verify themselves as part of a bank’s onboarding process. The verification procedure, which authenticates a user against their ID document, can be run entirely from the user’s mobile web browser. This app-less version of ID Matcher fits well within iProov’ s suite of products, all of which assure banks, governments and businesses that a returning user is genuine, and guard users against fraudulent attempts to gain access to personal data or use a stolen identity.

iProov’s biometrics serves customers such as DNB and Rabobank, and the company has ten patents in the UK and US. Its Flashmark technology works by a process of controlled illumination to detect these spoofs, such as photographs, images on screens and even replayed recordings of live users. According to the company’s press release, the system was recently tested by a US federal agency, which reported that in over 600 attempts, they did not successfully spoof iProovs system even once.