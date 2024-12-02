iProov unveils cybersecurity report and provides bkynd with its biometric authentication services





The report confirms the need for cybersecurity education and awareness to prevent attacks: 71% of UK respondents and 72% in the US acknowledge the importance of online identity authentication in the current climate, while 82% of consumers overall fear the number of threats is increasing. Although the risks are understood, less than half regularly change their online passwords, while a third change passwords when forgotten or they have to make online purchases. Almost 10% have a unique password for all accounts, while 8% rely on the strong password generator tool. 17% have attempted to access another person’s account by tricking the biometric facial recognition system with a photo or video of the owner.

In addition, iProov has joined COVID-19 efforts by offering its biometric authentication services for free to startups that support the crisis, such as bkynd, which helps people connect with volunteers to do their shopping. As such, people in need for help or in isolation can use the online community to post requests. bkynd integrates iProov’s solution, thus making sure all participants’ identities are verified.