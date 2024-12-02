iProov, TRUSTDOCK to bring biometric identity verification solution to institutions across APAC

According to the press release, the iProov and TRUSTDOCK partnership will bring the Genuine Presence Assurance identity verification solution to governments, banks, and other corporate enterprises across Asia-Pacific, including Thailand and Malaysia.

Genuine Presence Assurance allows businesses and government departments to determine that an online user is a real person authenticating and not a cyber-attack.

iProov technology uses a passive facial biometric scan to assure the identity and genuine presence of an individual during remote onboarding and authentication.