iProov secures USD 70 mln investment

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sumeru invests in technology firms with a particular emphasis on helping companies expand in North America. iProov will use the new capital from Sumeru to build on its presence in the United States and expand its international customer base, accelerate the growth of its global partner network, and hire staff worldwide.

iProov’s patented technologies, Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance, are used by organisations such as including the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others.