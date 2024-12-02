This certification assures that iProov’s system is designed with suitable organizational controls to ensure sensitive information is kept secure in the cloud. To achieve SOC 2 certification, organisations must implement controls on system monitoring, data breach alerts, audit procedures and forensics.











What is SOC 2 Type II?

SOC was developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), with SOC 2 Type II certification being the most rigorous of these auditing procedures. SOC 2 is a standard that is subject to an annual accreditation process and assures service providers securely manage non-financial data to protect organisations' interests and their users' privacy.

iProov’s officials stated that every department and process must contribute to their security culture, supported by training and controls. This certification assures their customers, partners, and their users that they are continuously monitoring and implementing robust controls over the company’s security, processing integrity, and privacy practices.





Other security certifications that iProov possesses

In addition to SOC 2 Type II, iProov is certified under the European eIDAS regulation to Qualified Trust Service level and to eID Level of Assurance High. The company also conforms to the Australian iRAP (Information Security Registered Assessor Programme) requirements and TDIF IP3 (Identity proofing level three) requirements. iProov operates worldwide in compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation GDPR (EU) 2016/679 and the UK Data Protection Act 2018.

The patented Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance technologies if the identity verification company help prevent identity theft and other online crime using passive biometric authentication for a seamless user experience. Used for secure enrolment, authentication, and identity recovery, iProov’s face verification technology works on all platforms and devices with a user-facing camera and does not require the user to follow complex instructions.





More information on iProov

iProov is specialised in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks, and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for seamless onboarding and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others.

iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks, and the emerging threat of deepfakes.