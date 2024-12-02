iProov patents document verification tech

The technology described in the patent will be deployed as part of the company’s Genuine Presence Assurance platform and marketed to clients that are searching for a more robust remote identity verification offering.

In practice, the new patent focuses exclusively on the document verification stage of the authentication process, and not on facial liveness detection. The latest generation of identity verification solutions ask users to take selfie and a photo of an identity document, and then use face and document recognition to confirm the authenticity of both. iProov’s solution displays a box on the screen that someone is using to take a photo. That makes it easier to capture an image of an ID card, since people can adjust the focus to make sure the document fits inside the frame.

iProov’s solution will also start analysing document details as soon as the user starts moving the camera to line up their photo. The newly patented system looks for signs of tampering on the surface of the document and checks to make sure that the document contains an original photograph and a proper hologram pattern.

The solution can run on any device with a camera and a suitable light source. iProov believes that its intuitive offering will make the document capture process more accessible and more user-friendly, since people will know what they need to do without any written instructions.