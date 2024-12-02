iProov partners with Undercoverlab

As part of this cooperation, iProov Biometric Solution Suite was integrated into Undercoverlab’s Tsubacheck security solution to enable increasingly fast and reliable user authentication via facial biometrics for government and financial organisations across Europe and Central America.





iProov – Undercoverlab collaboration details

As online fraud continues to be on an upward trajectory, traditional authentication methods of the likes of passwords and one-time passcodes (OTP) no longer fit the purpose, with organisations being on the lookout for more reliable alternatives to ensure the solutions they provide users with are trusted, easy to use, and offer transparency.

Verifying digital identity is at the centre of trust, and facial biometric authentication brings forth a secure and reliable method to ensure the validity of an individual, carrying out the verification in real-time. Per the press release, iProov’s science-based approach to biometric facial authentication provides protection against threat actor methodologies ranging from straightforward presentation attacks to sophisticated generative AI-based deepfakes.











Andrew Bud, founder, and CEO, iProov stated that reducing fraud and having customer satisfaction increased are among the top priorities for companies worldwide. Per their statement, Undercoverlab required a secure and reliable identity authentication solution, and by integrating iProov Biometric Solution Suite into Tsubacheck, the company assists with ensuring that each user is verified in an expedited manner and checked to prove they are the right person, a real one, authenticating at the time of the verification. What is more, the official believes the collaboration with Undercoverlab to bring forth new opportunities and is looking forward to further working together and strengthening security for their customers.

Josep Rivas, CEO of Undercoverlab added that leveraging iProov’s technology enables the company to fortify the Tsubacheck ecosystem and create an extensive and synergistic authentication protocol. As stated by the company representative, the strategic integration helped ‘bolster’ Tsubacheck by offering user authentication reliability without having the user experience compromised, and the company is looking forward to seeing the benefits brought forth to its customers following this cooperation.

The announcement further highlights that Tsubacheck’s distinct capabilities include geolocation verification, secure information distribution via blockchain, generation and verified signing of documents like contracts, and controlled access to physical and digital events and courses, among others.





Undercoverlab, iProov strategy and offering

Undercoverlab develops custom software for different sectors and clients that is easily interoperable and integrable with any existing software or platform. Its Tsubacheck project is a multi-layer security solution that enables verification and geolocation of the user in a fast and secure manner.

Activating within the online facial biometric authentication field, iProov works with governments, banks, and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Its technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which help ensure that an online customer is a right person, a real person, and authenticating at that time. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, and digital injection attacks, together with the growing threat of deepfakes.

For more information about iProov, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.