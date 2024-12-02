



By teaming up, iProov and TrustCloud intend to overall improve how organisations handle remote onboarding, account opening, and digital identity management. Merging their capabilities in biometric verification, post-quantum encryption, and secure digital wallets is set to allow the two companies to enable simplified and secure digital experiences for organisations operating in different industries, including financial services and healthcare.











Secure onboarding and identity verification

Considering the current landscape, in which digital transactions become pervasive, the need for secure onboarding and identity verification solutions has substantially scaled. Despite once being deemed as a formality, the onboarding process is now a critical component in the fight against fraud, with organisations needing to balance between safeguarding their businesses and not creating more friction for customers.

With their collaboration, TrustCloud and iProov aim to support these organisations in mitigating cyber threats, meeting regulatory demands, and providing an optimised user experience. According to company officials, TrustCloud has experience in offering post-quantum encryption and secure custody of digital assets, in turn ensuring that agreements, contracts, and sensitive information are protected. By implementing iProov’s biometric verification, the collaboration is set to deliver increased levels of security that allow organisations to onboard new customers remotely.





iProov’s solution gets FIDO certified

The collaboration with TrustCloud comes shortly after iProov announced that its Dynamic Liveness Solution obtained global certification for face biometric identity verification from the FIDO Alliance. At that time, the company’s solution underwent over 10,000 tests conducted by Ingenium Biometrics, a FIDO face verification accredited lab, with the system demonstrating no successful attacks, achieving a 0% Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR), and a 0.14% False Reject Rate ((FRR). The certification was set to enable governments and enterprises to procure biometric systems with verified presentation attack defences.

For more information about iProov, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.