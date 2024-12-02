iProov partners with Microblink to offer an identity verification solution

Combining Microblink's expertise in AI-powered identity document scanning with iProov's biometric face verification, organisations can fully onboard new customers in an easy-to-use process without compromising fraud protection.











Making sure the user is the right one

iProov’s patented face biometric verification and authentication technology is used by organisations globally to confirm that an online user is the right person, a real person, and that they are authenticating right now. Its Genuine Presence Assurance and Liveness Assurance technologies deliver an effortless user experience with high levels of security to help prevent fraud, identity theft, and other cybercrime during online onboarding, authentication, and identity recovery.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from iProov’s said that as consumer demand for digital identity services grows exponentially, organisations must stay a step ahead of the evolving and sophisticated threats to online verification systems. Together, iProov and Microblink provide an integrated solution that protects organisations against online fraud, while safeguarding consumers’ digital identity.





Verifying documents with AI

BlinkID is Microblink’s AI-driven software solution that enables seamless scanning and data extraction of identity documents. With the ability to scan document types from 138 countries, including driver’s licenses, passports, and other government-issued IDs, Microblink’s solution serves a number of industries and companies looking to evolve their identity verification process.

iProov and Microblink first offered a holistic solution for Ignition-Innovation’s digital identity service, TruMeID, in Trinidad & Tobago.





What does Microblink do?

Microblink is an AI-powered computer vision software. The company offers a variety of SDKs for digitizing documents, automating processes, and eliminating manual data entry for mobile and web applications. The company’s global customer base spans 60 countries with enterprises in financial services, market research, insurance, telecom, consumer packaged goods, and retail.





More details on iProov

iProov is a online facial biometric authentication company working with governments, banks, and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others.

iProov’s technologies include Liveness Assurance and Genuine Presence Assurance, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes.

For more information about iProov, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.