iProov partners with iiDENTIFii

In partnership with iProov, iiDENTIFii aims to provide security solutions to organisations in the public and private sector that improve data security and customer usability. One of the concepts the partnership delivers is KYC (Know Your Customer). This means that a service provider can control access to secured/data sensitive platforms to authentic clients/users only, thus mitigating the risks of identity theft and fraud.

iiDENTIFii can build on KYC in the African market because of capabilities like assurance of genuine presence, facial authentication, identity document verification, and facial biometric verification.