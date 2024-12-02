iProov, NorthRow partner to facilitate customer due diligence





The move sees iProov expand its growing partner network and extend its services into the property, professional services, and fintech sectors. As part of the agreement, NorthRow’s deployment of iProov’s tech will enable a broad range of regulated organisations to comply with strict AML regulations, while onboarding customers and processing transactions remotely. iProov’s SCA technology facilitates this process and strengths protection against sophisticated criminal attacks.

iProov’s Flashmark facial verification tech has been integrated into NorthRow’s flagship RemoteVerify solution, providing a Genuine Presence Assurance check for a robust and compliant customer onboarding experience. NorthRow’s customer base includes building societies, fintechs, estate agents, and employee onboarding providers, and it uses the platform to comply with KYC and other regulations to eliminate financial crime, to accelerate onboarding processes, and to reduce costs.