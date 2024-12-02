iProov launches threat intelligence system for biometric assurance

The iProov Security Operations Centre (iSOC) combines technology, process and people to monitor and manage the rapidly evolving landscape of biometric cyber-crime. It further secures iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology and protects organizations and individuals against the growing threat of AI-driven cyber-attacks, including deepfakes.

iProov’s iSOC acts as the nerve center for its cloud-based Genuine Presence Assurance solutions. Cyber-criminality continues to grow, as fraudsters attempt to take over or manipulate legitimate customer accounts for financial gain, to compromise national security, or to cause disruption and social disintegration by impersonation. iProov’s iSOC combines machine-learning technology with responsive processes to provide resilience against the emergence of ever more sophisticated attacks. iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology is providing governments and enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and travel with presentation attack detection (PAD), replay attack detection (RAD), and deepfake attack detection (DAD).